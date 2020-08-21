Robert Franklin Daniel, 81, husband of Martha Bridges Ward Daniel, died Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born in Bogart, GA, he was the son of the late Bailey Franklin Daniel and Essie Hollis Daniel step father to the late Lisa K. Ward. Mr. Daniel was the owner and operator of Robert F. Daniel Construction for more than 50 years and served in the US Army. Survivors in addition to his wife include sons: Robert Steven (Diana McCook) Daniel, Timothy Derek (Lori) Daniel, Sr., step children; Gina Ward Witt and Paige Ward Tucker; sister: Evelyn Daniel (Donald) Hix; grandchildren: Amber Daniel, Elizabeth Daniel (Stephen) Brock, Victoria Daniel, Timothy Derek (Virginia) Daniel, Jr., Lindsey Daniel, Thomas Ward Akeley, seven step grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A private service will be held. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com