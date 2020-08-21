1/1
Robert Franklin Daniel
1938 - 2020
Robert Franklin Daniel, 81, husband of Martha Bridges Ward Daniel, died Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born in Bogart, GA, he was the son of the late Bailey Franklin Daniel and Essie Hollis Daniel step father to the late Lisa K. Ward. Mr. Daniel was the owner and operator of Robert F. Daniel Construction for more than 50 years and served in the US Army. Survivors in addition to his wife include sons: Robert Steven (Diana McCook) Daniel, Timothy Derek (Lori) Daniel, Sr., step children; Gina Ward Witt and Paige Ward Tucker; sister: Evelyn Daniel (Donald) Hix; grandchildren: Amber Daniel, Elizabeth Daniel (Stephen) Brock, Victoria Daniel, Timothy Derek (Virginia) Daniel, Jr., Lindsey Daniel, Thomas Ward Akeley, seven step grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A private service will be held. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 19, 2020
Uncle Robert, we will miss you very much. We will always remember the time we had together on your blueberry farm. We know you are in a better place the hands of the Lord. To Steve and Derek and your families you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Alan and Darla Beckner
Family
August 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
