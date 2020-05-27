|
Robert "Bob" Garnett Doster, Sr., beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 82.
Born in Athens, he was the son of the late Robert Lewis Doster and Clara Alice Langford Doster. Mr. Doster worked as a Property Casualty Insurance Agent for Smith Boley Brown Insurance Company for 40 years and then 10 additional years at Chastain and Associates. Taking care of his clients was one of his top priorities. Mr. Doster cherished time spent with his children and family on camping trips to various mountains and beaches. He enjoyed having a big garden and growing tomatoes from seeds to share with friends and family. Mr. Doster was a Veteran having served his country in the United States Army Reserves 341st Postal Unit. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Laura Alice Doster Holbrook Chase.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Erna Elizabeth Cooper Doster; children, Alice Doster Self (David), Robert Garnett Doster, Jr. (Melanie) and Virginia Doster Brooks (Jon); grandchildren, Matthew Self, Taylor Self (Jessie); Julie Doster, John Doster, Caleb Brooks, Wade Brooks and Nolan Brooks.
Private graveside services will be held.
Flowers are optional or donations may be made to the Union Baptist Church Building Fund, 2900 Highway 106 South, Hull, GA 30646 or to Bridgeway Hospice, 1731 Meriweather Drive #101, Watkinsville, GA 30677.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Mary Jo Martin (RN) and Tracie Blacketor (CNA) with Bridgeway Hospice for the wonderful care given to Mr. Doster.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, GA 30633 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 27, 2020