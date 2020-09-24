Robert Glenn "Bob" Combs, Sr., 76, of Statham, GA passed away on August 21, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born to Paul G. and Lucille M. Combs in Frenchburg, KY on September 8, 1943. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister (Linda Sue), and his youngest son (Matt).



Robert was a man from humble beginnings and lived his life appreciating the simple things. He proudly served in the US Army in Korea. He was an active member of the Lexington, SC Rotary Club. He was a loyal 30-year employee of Inland Container across Louisville, KY, Crawfordsville, IN, Lexington, SC, and Elizabethton, TN where he retired as a Production Manager. He went on to work for Evergreen Packaging in Statham, GA before retiring for a second time.



Robert was a devoted husband to Linda, his wife of 57 years. He joyfully nurtured her deep history with the late musician, John Prine. Together they traveled across the southern United States to enjoy his concerts in person. Robert's family always came first. He rarely missed an athletic or school event of his children. Family was the focus of vacations, whether it was a trip back to Kentucky, to the beaches in South Carolina, or to Toledo Bend Lake in Louisiana. He was a fisherman. He golfed badly. He savored early morning coffees with other early risers. A hot cup of coffee (black with half a Splenda), a sunrise, and being surrounded by loved ones was his favorite way to begin the day. Conversations around the table benefitted everyone. He was an avid supporter of Clemson football, and maintained a 25 year, deep-rooted connection to Charlie Company '98 of The Citadel.



In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his children, Robert, Jr "Corky" (Suzanne), and Julie, a sister, Joanne Egelston (Gary), and a brother, John (Jayne). Four of the most important people in his life were his grandchildren, Creg, Kelly, Connor (USN), and Chris (USAF). "A Grandpa is someone with silver in his hair and gold in his heart." That was Robert.



A private service with military honors was held on August 26, 2020 in his hometown of Frenchburg, KY. Robert was laid to rest in the Combs' Family Cemetery alongside his youngest son, Matt. Menifee Home For Funerals, Frenchburg,KY.



In Robert's memory, contributions can be made to: The Citadel Foundation (please specify Matthew Allen Combs Scholarship Fund) 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409



