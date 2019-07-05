|
|
Robert Gregory Thomas, 61 of Athens, began his eternal journey Friday, June 28, 2019.
He is survived by a son, Robert G. Foster; brother, Dana B. Thomas; sister, Lisa M. Thomas; nephew, Christopher W. Thomas; uncle, Robert Brown, Jr.; two aunts, Wanda B. Taylor and Denise D. Brown; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held 1PM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Springfield Baptist Church. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. The viewing will be held 1-7PM, Friday at the funeral home.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 5, 2019