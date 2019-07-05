Home

POWERED BY

Services
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Springfield Baptist Church
Athens, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gregory Thomas


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Gregory Thomas Obituary
Robert Gregory Thomas, 61 of Athens, began his eternal journey Friday, June 28, 2019.

He is survived by a son, Robert G. Foster; brother, Dana B. Thomas; sister, Lisa M. Thomas; nephew, Christopher W. Thomas; uncle, Robert Brown, Jr.; two aunts, Wanda B. Taylor and Denise D. Brown; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held 1PM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Springfield Baptist Church. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. The viewing will be held 1-7PM, Friday at the funeral home.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now