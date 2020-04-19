Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Robert Hugh Lowrey


1960 - 2020
Robert Hugh Lowrey Obituary
1960 - 2020 Robert Hugh Lowrey, 60, died April 15, 2020.

Born in Ithaca, NY, he was the son of Robert S. and Gloria L. Lowrey of Athens. Rob and his family moved to Athens in 1970. He graduated from Cedar Shoals High School in 1978 and attended the University of Georgia. He later moved to LaGrange, where he has lived for the last thirty years. Rob was a car enthusiast, who loved working on and restoring classic cars since age 15. His passion in later years was Datsun Z Cars.

Rob was a very kind-hearted, honest gentleman who respected others. He was a joy to his family as a son and brother.

A private graveside service will be held at Athens Memory Gardens.

Rob was preceded in death by his sister, Julie Lowrey Cannon. Survivors in addition to his parents include his companion, Lou Malloy, and her children, Sean Malloy and Raymond (Haley) Malloy; brother, Philip S. (Sonja Armour) Lowrey, Paul L. (Laura) Lowrey; brother-in-law, Tom Cannon; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 19, 2020
