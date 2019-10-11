Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Robert J. Riggins


1945 - 2019
Robert J. Riggins Obituary
1945 - 2019 Robert J. Riggins, age 74, of Athens, GA passed October 5, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday October 12, 2019 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 12-7 PM and visitation with the family from 5-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: siblings, Mary Riggins and Donald (Crista Willis) Riggins; nephews, Richard Goss and Edward Pierce; nieces, Joan Johnson and Janice Flanigan.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
