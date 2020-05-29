Robert L. Kittle
1932 - 2020
Robert L. Kittle, 87, of Bogart, died on Monday, May 25, 2020.

An Athens native, Robert served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Afterwards, Robert spent most of his life building custom homes. He was a member of Cleveland Road Baptist Church.

Along with his parents Elijah Kittle and Alma Bray Kittle, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Kittle; sister, Doris Harris; and son-in-law, Terry George.

Robert is survived by his wife, Shirley Kittle; daughter, Judith George of Bogart; sister Jean Kittle Daniel; sister-in-law Sandra Kittle of Athens; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 28, at Lord and Stephens, West Chapel, at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Clark Ivey officiating. Burial followed at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 28, 2020
You will be missed uncle Donald Duck. I will always remember the duck voice and how much fun we had in your pool. Aunt Shirley and Judy you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Darla and Alan Beckner
May 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
