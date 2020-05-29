Robert L. Kittle, 87, of Bogart, died on Monday, May 25, 2020.
An Athens native, Robert served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Afterwards, Robert spent most of his life building custom homes. He was a member of Cleveland Road Baptist Church.
Along with his parents Elijah Kittle and Alma Bray Kittle, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Kittle; sister, Doris Harris; and son-in-law, Terry George.
Robert is survived by his wife, Shirley Kittle; daughter, Judith George of Bogart; sister Jean Kittle Daniel; sister-in-law Sandra Kittle of Athens; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Thursday, May 28, at Lord and Stephens, West Chapel, at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Clark Ivey officiating. Burial followed at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 29, 2020.