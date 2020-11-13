Robert Lee Gary, age 70, of Athens, GA passed November 7, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the graveside of East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: wife, Rose Mary Brightwell Gary; children, Jose' Scott, Lapaula Trina (Vanessa) Brightwell, Latisha London and Sonya Brown; siblings, Charles Gary, Thelma Flint, Sandra (James) Foote, Thomas (Karen) Gary and Otis Gary; 4 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com