Robert Lee Harris 1942 - 2019 Dea. Robert Lee Harris "Hawk Eye", age 77, of Stathman,GA passed on July 28,2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Winder First United Methodist Church with interment at Barrow Memorial Gardens. Visitation, Wednesday, 5:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Poplar Springs Baptist Church - Arcade, GA.
Survivors include: his wife, Shirlvegene H. Harris; son, Rasean Harris ; 10 Sisters; 5 Brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 31, 2019