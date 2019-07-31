Home

Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Poplar Springs Baptist Church
Arcade, GA
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Winder First United Methodist Church
Robert Lee Harris


1942 - 2019
Robert Lee Harris Obituary
Robert Lee Harris 1942 - 2019 Dea. Robert Lee Harris "Hawk Eye", age 77, of Stathman,GA passed on July 28,2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Winder First United Methodist Church with interment at Barrow Memorial Gardens. Visitation, Wednesday, 5:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Poplar Springs Baptist Church - Arcade, GA.

Survivors include: his wife, Shirlvegene H. Harris; son, Rasean Harris ; 10 Sisters; 5 Brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 31, 2019
