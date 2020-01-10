Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Whitehead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Leonard "Bob" Whitehead


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Leonard "Bob" Whitehead Obituary
1939 - 2020 On January 9, 2020, Robert Leonard Whitehead, "Bob", went home to be with his Lord and Savior. Bob was a lifelong resident of Oconee County where he served on the County Board of Commissioners from 1980-1988 and retired from service with the Oconee County in 2009. He served in the US Army and was a member of Bethlehem Church, Oconee Campus (Fellowship Baptist Church). He is preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Kincaid and father, Talmadge Whitehead and grandson, Alex Whitehead. Survivors include his wife Joan, sons and daughters-in-law Andy and Lisa and Patrick and Ciera, grandchildren Drew, Laney, Eleanor and Lola, sister, Linda Chandler and brother, David Whitehead. In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to be made to: No Longer Bound, 2725 Pine Grove Road, Cumming Ga 30041. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2019 at 11AM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. Interment will follow at Union Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 at the funeral home on Friday. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -