|
|
1939 - 2020 On January 9, 2020, Robert Leonard Whitehead, "Bob", went home to be with his Lord and Savior. Bob was a lifelong resident of Oconee County where he served on the County Board of Commissioners from 1980-1988 and retired from service with the Oconee County in 2009. He served in the US Army and was a member of Bethlehem Church, Oconee Campus (Fellowship Baptist Church). He is preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Kincaid and father, Talmadge Whitehead and grandson, Alex Whitehead. Survivors include his wife Joan, sons and daughters-in-law Andy and Lisa and Patrick and Ciera, grandchildren Drew, Laney, Eleanor and Lola, sister, Linda Chandler and brother, David Whitehead. In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to be made to: No Longer Bound, 2725 Pine Grove Road, Cumming Ga 30041. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2019 at 11AM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. Interment will follow at Union Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 at the funeral home on Friday. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 10, 2020