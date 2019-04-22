|
Robert Marshall Farmer, 74, passed away on April 20, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Royston, GA, he was the son of the late Robert Lee Farmer and Frances Weaver Farmer.
Survivors include his wife: Ann Farmer; sons: Tracy Farmer of Watkinsville, Kenneth (Katrina) Farmer of Ila; granddaughter: Chloe Farmer of Ila; brothers: Howard and William and sisters: Marilyn and Margie.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2PM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. Interment will follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 until 2 prior to the service.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019