1/1
Robert Newton "Bob" White
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Newton White, 82, of Jefferson, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

A native of Clarke County, Mr. White was the son of the late Jacob Andrew and May Belle White. As a young man, Mr. White served in the United States Army. He retired from the University of Georgia Instrument Design and Fabrication Shop. Mr. White was a long-time member of Sandy Creek Baptist Church serving as a deacon and singing in the choir.

Survivors include his daughter, Robin Ferguson, (husband, Bruce Ferguson, Jr.) of Fleming Island, Fla.; and grandson, Nicholas "Cole" Ferguson of Fleming Island, Fla.

He is predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Matilda "Tillie" White, brother, Roy "Bo" White, and sister, Katie Baity Escoe.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, October 23 at Evergreen Memorial Park, Athens, Ga., with Rev. Crist Camden, Rev. Brian James, and Rev. Billy Owensby officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sandy Creek Baptist Church, 160 Bob Holman Road, Athens, Ga. 30607 or The Gideons International at www.gideons.org.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.bernsteinfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
7065437373
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bernstein Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved