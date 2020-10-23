Robert "Bob" Newton White, 82, of Jefferson, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
A native of Clarke County, Mr. White was the son of the late Jacob Andrew and May Belle White. As a young man, Mr. White served in the United States Army. He retired from the University of Georgia Instrument Design and Fabrication Shop. Mr. White was a long-time member of Sandy Creek Baptist Church serving as a deacon and singing in the choir.
Survivors include his daughter, Robin Ferguson, (husband, Bruce Ferguson, Jr.) of Fleming Island, Fla.; and grandson, Nicholas "Cole" Ferguson of Fleming Island, Fla.
He is predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Matilda "Tillie" White, brother, Roy "Bo" White, and sister, Katie Baity Escoe.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, October 23 at Evergreen Memorial Park, Athens, Ga., with Rev. Crist Camden, Rev. Brian James, and Rev. Billy Owensby officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sandy Creek Baptist Church, 160 Bob Holman Road, Athens, Ga. 30607 or The Gideons International at www.gideons.org
.
