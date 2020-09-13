Robert P. Hurley, Jr, 77 of Athens passed away on September 11, 2020. He was the son of the late, Robert P. Hurley, Sr, and Josepha Hurley; also preceded by a sister, Karen Hurley. Mr. Hurley was a loving family man and a veteran having served with the United States Navy.
The services are private.
Survivors include wife, Joan Hurley; son and daughter, Robert "Pete" (Ashli) Hurley, III and Tracy (Keith) Chapman; grandchildren, Matthew, Caitlyn, Jillian, Liam, and Kendall.
Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com