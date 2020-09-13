1/
Robert P. Hurley Jr.
1942 - 2020
Robert P. Hurley, Jr, 77 of Athens passed away on September 11, 2020. He was the son of the late, Robert P. Hurley, Sr, and Josepha Hurley; also preceded by a sister, Karen Hurley. Mr. Hurley was a loving family man and a veteran having served with the United States Navy.

The services are private.

Survivors include wife, Joan Hurley; son and daughter, Robert "Pete" (Ashli) Hurley, III and Tracy (Keith) Chapman; grandchildren, Matthew, Caitlyn, Jillian, Liam, and Kendall.

Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com





Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Memories & Condolences
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
