1979 - 2019 Following a courageous two-year battle with cancer, Robert Sheffield Elder passed away on August 9, 2019 in his home surrounded by his mother and brothers. Robert was born March 10, 1979 in Athens, Georgia. He is survived by his mother, Mal Sheffield Elder, father, John Frederick Elder Sr., and three brothers John, Griff, and Chip.
After over a decade of eminent service at Nissan of Athens, Robert left to follow his dreams of opening Classic City Aquariums with his partner, Jimmie Rattles. He designed the floor plan and cabinetry of the store, he plumbed all of the tanks, and he installed all of the specialized lighting. In an era where many small businesses fail the first year, Classic City Aquariums is thriving and serves as a fitting memorial to his vision and passion. He had an innate ability to make anyone feel special just by speaking to him or her. His gigantic heart and vast intelligence across an endless amount of subjects served him well as a leader, problem-solver, son, brother, and friend.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 3 PM at Bernstein Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the memorial service also at Bernstein. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Bernstein is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences made to bernsteinfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 14, 2019