1939 - 2020 Robert Stephens Conger, Jr., 80, of Elberton, entered his eternal rest on January 22, 2020.
Born on October 30, 1939, to Robert Stephen and Ruby Morris Conger in Athens, he was preceded in death by both parents and a sister, Betty Ann Friedman of Garden Grove, California. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Emma, and a host of family members and friends.
Robert, affectionately known to all Elbert Countians as "Bob Conger", married his bank's customer service representative, Emma Deakides. The courted through the mail as they exchanged letters of hope and encouragement to one another for four years. These letters eventually evolved into love letters. He proposed marriage to his sweetheart as she sat on the washing machine watching him fold clothes.
Bob and Emma moved to her family farm in Middleton, Elbert County, GA where he raised beef cattle, worked the pecan orchard, pampered his flowers, and enjoyed long afternoon walks with his dogs The Conger family enjoyed reunions there; Emma was always gracious and loved those Congers! Bob and Emma celebrated 30 years of marriage on December 16, 2019.
He loved country life as much as he loved his country. Bob joined the Navy after being held back a grade in grammar school, skipping class in upper grades, and becoming all together bored with school and dropping out. He served our great country in Vietnam as as Brown Water Sailor on a patrol boat and survived a hand grenade exploding in his fox hole. Regretfully, his comrade did not.
Highly intelligent, Bob found time to study and graduated from San Diego University. Later, he attended graduated at the University of Georgia. However, the sea called and he answered, returning to his original career as a seaman in the United States Merchant Marines. He served 25 years as a Navy seaman and officer.
Bob faithfully served his community through his work in area churches, the Granite Center Shrine Club, life member of Elberton Post 5456, Philomathea Masonic Lodge 25, and Elberton Elks Lodge 1100. Reared a Presbyterian, he later joined First Methodist Church of Elberton. Bob was a proud member of the Elberton Republican Party. He participated on local and state levels attending State Conventions as a voting delegate for the Party. He raised money for a variety of community efforts, always exceeding expectations. He was especially fond of participating in fund raisers for "those cripple children who need to be walking...now, give me a dollar!"
Bob and Emma enjoyed the arts and entertainment venues, both locally and on Broadway. They visited the Georgia coast, indulged in fresh seafood, collected art, and tried to out-spoil the other. Bob cultivated an art for praying, was fearless in the kitchen, loved people, and took "the gift of gab" to a whole new level.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, at 12 o'clock at First United Methodist Church of Elberton with the Rev. Jim McCollough officiating. Interment will follow in Elmhurst Cemetery.
Masonic and Military rites will be rendered.
The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30a.m. on Saturday in the church sanctuary.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to First United Methodist Church of Elberton, 132 E. Church Street, Elberton, GA 30635, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605, or to Regency Hospice, 825 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30605.
