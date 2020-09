Robert Ted Lavender, Jr., 57, died Saturday, September 26, 2020. Teddy was a life long resident of Athens, GA and was preceded in death by his father, Robert Ted Lavender, Sr. He was a lifelong tile setter and an avid fisherman and Bulldawg fan. Robert is survived by his mother Margie Farr Lavender; his two children: Tyler Lavender and Ashley Lavender; five brothers and sister: Barbara Mitchem, Kirby Lavender, JJ Lavender, Debbie Lavender and Janet Delgado and several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1PM at Evergreen Memorial Park. Lord and Stephens EAST is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com