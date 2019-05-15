|
|
Robert T. (Bob) Farrall passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Born May 24, 1927, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Victor and Corinne Tracey Farrall. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, John Farrall, and sister-in-law, Dottie Farrall, of McLean, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Jane Hammett Farrall, as well as loving cousins, James and Betty Chapman of Newton, Mississippi; Mary Jo and Steve Mickelsen of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and Marshall McKell of Gloster, Mississippi. He also leaves behind many wonderful church children.
Bob earned a Bachelor of Divinity and Music Degree from Baylor University and a Master of Divinity from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, Kentucky. He did post-graduate work at Florida State University and Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore, Maryland. During his college and post-graduate studies, he was active in solo, opera, and traveling choral groups. Bob's main goal in life was to lead others to worship through music and to sing to the glory of God.
In 1954 Bob married Betty Jane Hammett, Religious Education Director of First Baptist Church, Greenville, Mississippi, and together they began their life journeys in making music with children and adults. Moving to Thomasville, Georgia, and making their home, Bob held the position of Minister of Music at First Baptist Churches in both Thomasville, and Valdosta, Georgia. In 1970 he moved to Athens to become the Minister of Music at Athens First Baptist Church, were he served for 25 years. During his tenure at Athens First Baptist, he led three youth choirs on tours of Europe, singing in churches in England, Germany, France, and Italy. In 1977 Bob was recognized in the Marquis Who's Who in Religion for outstanding achievement in his field. Upon retirement, Bob's love for travel and people led him to coordinate many trips throughout the world for senior adults.
Bob was an avid gardener, and he and Betty Jane thrived on welcoming visitors to their home and garden.
A memorial service will be held at Athens First Baptist church on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 3 p.m. Dr. Frank Granger, Minister of Christian Community, will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions designated for the music ministry in Bob's memory may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 8107, Athens, GA 30603.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 15, 2019