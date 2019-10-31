Home

Wimberly Funeral Home
325 Summitt Street
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 536-3251
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Rhema Christian Fellowship
1850 Danielsville Road
Athens, GA
Roberta Johnson Barton


1937 - 2019
Roberta Johnson Barton Obituary
1937 - 2019 Roberta Johnson Barton age 81 of Athens, GA passed away on October 25, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Robert Johnson and Annie Sue Johnson. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Rhema Christian Fellowship, 1850 Danielsville Road, Athens, GA 30601 at 12:00 noon. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home between the hours of 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
