More Obituaries for Roberta Wilkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Joyce Wilkins


1930 - 2020
Roberta Joyce Wilkins Obituary
1930 - 2020 Roberta Joyce Wilkins, 89, wife of the late Gilbert Early Wilkins, Sr., died Saturday, January 25, 2020. Born in Jackson County, she was the daughter of the late Coile Bennett and Bola Lee Lord Bennett and was also preceded in death by her siblings: George, Ed, Julian, Amos, Henry and Ann. She was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother and sister. Survivors include her sons: Earl Wilkins and Billy Wilkins both of Winterville; sister Sue Campbell; grandchildren: Jennifer Wilkins, Justin Earl Wilkins and Jeff Earl Wilkins and great granddaughter: Grace Wilkins. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11AM at Lord & Stephens East Chapel. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
