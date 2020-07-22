Mrs. Roberta Lee "Robbie" Beahringer Tyler, 46, of Elberton, widow of Phillip Wolfe Tyler, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on January 31, 1974, in Granite City, Illinois, to Ralph David Beahringer and Glenna Lee Ganninger Beahringer Hamilton. Robbie was of the Catholic faith and worked as a cashier at Beaverdam Marina. She loved her family, friends, music, and had a special place in her heart for animals. Robbie marched to the beat of her own drum, had a great memory, and took pride in making other people laugh.
Robbie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dustin Shane Beahringer and Heaven Smith of Athens; parents, Glenna and Tim Hamilton of Elberton; brother, Michael Joseph "Joey" Beahringer and his wife Brittany of Elberton; nephew, Tommy Beahringer of Elberton; niece, Alice Beahringer of Elberton; grandmother, Patti Socher of Cocoa, FL; and many special aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Wolfe Tyler; father, Ralph David Beahringer; brothers: David Thomas "Tommy" Beahringer and William Anthony "Tony" Beahringer; and grandparents: Robert Ganninger, Ralph Beahringer, Mildred Walker, and Bruce and Jackie Hamilton.
A Celebration of Robbie's life will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11 o'clock in the Memorial Chapel of Berry Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00p.m. on Wednesday, July 22. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are encouraged.
At other times, the family will be at the home of Tim and Glenna Hamilton, 1211 Go Fish Drive, Elberton.
Flowers are accepted and those desiring may make contributions in Robbie's memory to the Elbert County Humane Society, PO Box 267, Elberton, GA 30635 or to Nuci's Space - Musician's Resource Center, 396 Oconee Street, Athens, GA 30601.
