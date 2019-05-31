Home

Little-Ward Funeral Home
115 State Street
Commerce, GA 30529
(706) 335-3175
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Little-Ward Funeral Home
115 State Street
Commerce, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Little-Ward Funeral Home
115 State Street
Commerce, GA
Rodney John Jackson Obituary
Mr. Rodney John Jackson, age 65, of Commerce, GA died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Jackson was born in Commerce to Willette Pearson Jackson of Nicholson and the late, John Bethel Jackson. He was raised in the Christian Life Worship Center and retired from Pilgrim's Pride.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife, Audrey Diane Jackson; daughters, Hannah Jackson of Athens and Heather Jackson of Commerce; son, Rowdy Jackson of Commerce; sister, Barbara Tonge of Danielsville; brothers, Randy Jackson and Rusty Jackson both of Nicholson; and one grandson, James Oliver Smith.

Funeral services will be at 2 PM, Saturday, June 1 at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Kesling officiating. Interment will follow in Howington Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from noon until 2 PM.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 31, 2019
