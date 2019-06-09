|
|
Roger Franklin Murray, age 85 of Colbert, Ga passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, L.E "Jimmy" and Daisy Murray. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Linda Murray; daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Eddie Freeman; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Lamar Palmer; daughter, Denise Uzzel; daughter, Delyn Bailey; 12 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and many loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers please make donations to East Athens Baptist Church, 4325 Lexington Road, Athens GA 30605.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 1-3pm. The funeral service will follow the visitation starting at 3pm. Pastor Marty Jacobs will officiate.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 9, 2019