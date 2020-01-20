|
1944 - 2020 Mr. Roger Glenn "Golf Cart Man" Sprinkles, age 75, of Nicholson, GA died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Sprinkles was born in Morganton, GA to the late Tommie Lee and Myrl Eller Sprinkles. He was a retired mechanic. In addition to his parents, Mr. Sprinkles was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elise Pugh Sprinkles; brothers, Edward and Leon Sprinkles; and nephew, David Sprinkles.
Mr. Sprinkles is survived by his daughters, Donna Watson and Marie Bettis both of Nicholson; grandsons, Travis Watson (Kayla), Matt Watson (Amenda) and C.J. Bettis; great-grandson, Connor Watson; and brother, Lanier Sprinkles of FL.
Funeral services will be at 2 PM, Wednesday, January 22 at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Stowers officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020