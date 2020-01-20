Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little-Ward Funeral Home
115 State Street
Commerce, GA 30529
(706) 335-3175
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Sprinkles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Glenn Sprinkles


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Glenn Sprinkles Obituary
1944 - 2020 Mr. Roger Glenn "Golf Cart Man" Sprinkles, age 75, of Nicholson, GA died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Sprinkles was born in Morganton, GA to the late Tommie Lee and Myrl Eller Sprinkles. He was a retired mechanic. In addition to his parents, Mr. Sprinkles was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elise Pugh Sprinkles; brothers, Edward and Leon Sprinkles; and nephew, David Sprinkles.

Mr. Sprinkles is survived by his daughters, Donna Watson and Marie Bettis both of Nicholson; grandsons, Travis Watson (Kayla), Matt Watson (Amenda) and C.J. Bettis; great-grandson, Connor Watson; and brother, Lanier Sprinkles of FL.

Funeral services will be at 2 PM, Wednesday, January 22 at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Stowers officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little-Ward Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -