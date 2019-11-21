|
1942 - 2019 Ms. Roger Mae Warren Randolph, age 77, of Athens, Georgia passed on November 18, 2019.
Survivors include her sons, Charles Warren, Terry Gantt, Tim Randolph, Ramon Randolph; daughter Kim Randolph; brothers, Robert Warren, Joe B. Warren, James Warren; sisters, Nellie Hull, Willie Lou Barnett, Sylvia Warren, Margaret Deadwyler, Juanita Young, 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 22, 2019 from the Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview, with interment in the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing will be held from 12:00 - 7:00 with a family visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 21, 2019