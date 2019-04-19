Home

WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
1:30 PM - 7:00 PM
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
Ronald A. Sheats Obituary
Ronald Anthony Sheats, 50 of Athens, formerly of Watkinsville, began his eternal journey Monday, April 15, 2019.

He is survived by his brother, Eric Cross; sisters, Stephanie Tucker and Tenisha (Doug) Harrison; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church. Interment will be at Watkinsville City Cemetery. The viewing will be held 1:30-7PM, April 19th at the funeral home.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 19, 2019
