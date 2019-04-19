|
|
Ronald Anthony Sheats, 50 of Athens, formerly of Watkinsville, began his eternal journey Monday, April 15, 2019.
He is survived by his brother, Eric Cross; sisters, Stephanie Tucker and Tenisha (Doug) Harrison; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church. Interment will be at Watkinsville City Cemetery. The viewing will be held 1:30-7PM, April 19th at the funeral home.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 19, 2019