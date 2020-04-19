Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald H. Wolf


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald H. Wolf Obituary
1942 - 2020 Ronald H. Wolf, 77, died on April 16, 2020.

Born in Ohio to the late Clifford Wolf and Marguerite Shipman Webb, Ronald served his country in the United States Air Force for four years. He was a founder and partner-owner in Glasrite Inc. of Louisville, KY, Indianapolis, IN and Milledgeville, GA and retired from that company. Ronald moved to Georgia and lived there for the past 39 years. He was a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 39 years, Barbara Wilkins Wolf; three children: Wendy (Chris) Kerr of Indianapolis, IN, Mike (Angela) Wolf of Racine, WI, and Rebecca (Dan) O'Connor of Columbus, IN; 7 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date once coronavirus restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Compassion World Outreach, PO Box 6146, Athens GA 30604 or online at Compassionworldoutreach.org.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -