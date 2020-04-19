|
1942 - 2020 Ronald H. Wolf, 77, died on April 16, 2020.
Born in Ohio to the late Clifford Wolf and Marguerite Shipman Webb, Ronald served his country in the United States Air Force for four years. He was a founder and partner-owner in Glasrite Inc. of Louisville, KY, Indianapolis, IN and Milledgeville, GA and retired from that company. Ronald moved to Georgia and lived there for the past 39 years. He was a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 39 years, Barbara Wilkins Wolf; three children: Wendy (Chris) Kerr of Indianapolis, IN, Mike (Angela) Wolf of Racine, WI, and Rebecca (Dan) O'Connor of Columbus, IN; 7 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date once coronavirus restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Compassion World Outreach, PO Box 6146, Athens GA 30604 or online at Compassionworldoutreach.org.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 19, 2020