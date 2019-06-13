Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Ronald "Quincy" Kennedy, age 40, of Athens, GA passed June 1, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM. Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Viewing, Thursday 12-7 PM at the funeral home.

Survivors include: children, Alicia Q. Kennedy, Quetin Gresham and Xavier Kennedy; mother, Claudia Yearby, father, Larry Kennedy; grandmother, Winfrey Yearby; siblings, Rockegee Yearby, Linay Yearby-Parks, Sharon and Patrick Kennedy.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 13, 2019
