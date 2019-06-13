|
|
Ronald "Quincy" Kennedy, age 40, of Athens, GA passed June 1, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM. Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Viewing, Thursday 12-7 PM at the funeral home.
Survivors include: children, Alicia Q. Kennedy, Quetin Gresham and Xavier Kennedy; mother, Claudia Yearby, father, Larry Kennedy; grandmother, Winfrey Yearby; siblings, Rockegee Yearby, Linay Yearby-Parks, Sharon and Patrick Kennedy.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 13, 2019