1941 - 2020 Mr. Jerry 'Ronald' Yeargin, 78, of Washington Highway, Elberton, husband of 34 years to Annette Madden Yeargin, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Nancy Hart Nursing Center.
Ronald was born in Elberton on September 24, 1941, son of the late George Leonard Yeargin and Susie Perrington Wade Yeargin. He was a member of Middleton United Methodist Church and attended Fortsonia Baptist Church. Ronald worked many years at Brown Transport and retired from Pinnacle Bank. He served his country in the Army National Guard. "Granddaddy" enjoyed Elbert County and Georgia Football.
Survivors include his wife, Annette; children: Kent Yeargin, Kelly and Paul Scarborough, John Cryder and Sandra House, and Beth and Roger Burdette; grandchildren: Christopher and Jessica Black, Cameron Scarborough, Katelin and Kyle Williams, Coral Okey, and Kassie and Joe Sanders; great-grandchildren: Skylair, Ava, and Benjamin Black, and Keleey Sanders; siblings: Margaret Brown, Lamar and Margaret Yeargin, and Brenda and Gene McMullan; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Wadene Calhoun.
Private graveside services will be held in Forest Hills Memorial Park.
Contributions may be made in his memory to the Activities Fund at Nancy Hart Nursing Center, 2117 Dr. George Ward Road, Elberton, GA 30635.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mr. Jerry 'Ronald' Yeargin.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 16, 2020