Ronnie Eugene Wilson


1949 - 2020
Ronnie Eugene Wilson Obituary
1949 - 2020 Ronnie Eugene Wilson, 71, husband of Brenda Horne Wilson, died March 10, 2020. Born in Athens, he was the son of the late C. W. Wilson and Retha Self Wilson, grandfather to the late Tyler Bradford Reeder and brother to the late, W.C. Wilson, Barbara Dillard and Rita Wilson Mize. Ronnie retired from Pilgrims Pride and ridding his special companion, Daisy, around on her golf cart. Survivors included his wife; children: Tina Miller of Hull, Tammy Reeder of Sandy Springs; sisters: Doris Chambers of Hull, Connie Smith of Danielsville, Shirley Ivey of Woodstock; grandchildren: Grant, Kara and Carson Reeder and Brittany Riddle and Zachary Miller; special nephew: Wesley Wilson and a number of nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at a later date and the family will be gathering at his residence. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Mary's Hospice House. Athens Cremation Services, Watkinsville, GA are in charge of arrangements. www.athenscremationservices.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
