Mr. Ronnie Morland Moon, 83, of Athens, GA passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Moon was born Royston, GA, on September 20, 1936, son of the late DuPree Moon and the late Willie Ruth Harris Moon. He was a retired pipe fitter having worked for the City of Athens and was a member of the Whitehall Baptist Church in Athens.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; Carol Dean Finley Moon; brother, Tony Moon; and sister, Myrian Moon.
Survivors include his sons, Ken (Nokie) Moore of Cornelia, GA and Glenn Fortson of Athens, GA; grandson, Darrell Moore of Wilmington, NC; and sister, Debra (Gerald) Carey of Royston.
A graveside service for Mr. Moon will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the Nancy Hart Memorial Park in Hartwell, GA. The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers; memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Whitehall Baptist Church, 392 Whitehall Road Athens, GA 30605.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.