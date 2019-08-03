Home

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
825 Winterville Road
Athens, GA
Inurnment
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
825 Winterville Road
Athens, GA
Ronnie Pittard


1949 - 2019
Ronnie Pittard Obituary
Ronnie Pittard 1949 - 2019 Ronnie Pittard, age 69, of Athens, GA passed July 31, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-5:00 PM, Sunday August 4, 2019, at the funeral home.

A Memorial Celebration and Inurnment be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 9, 2019 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 825 Winterville Road, Athens, GA.

Survivors include: a daughter, Latosha Pittard; loving and devoted granddaughter, Tatiana Armstrong; siblings, Willie (Dorothy) Pittard, Janie McKinley, Robert (Susan) Pittard, Jr. and Juanita Dozier.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
