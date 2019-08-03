|
Ronnie Pittard 1949 - 2019 Ronnie Pittard, age 69, of Athens, GA passed July 31, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-5:00 PM, Sunday August 4, 2019, at the funeral home.
A Memorial Celebration and Inurnment be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 9, 2019 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 825 Winterville Road, Athens, GA.
Survivors include: a daughter, Latosha Pittard; loving and devoted granddaughter, Tatiana Armstrong; siblings, Willie (Dorothy) Pittard, Janie McKinley, Robert (Susan) Pittard, Jr. and Juanita Dozier.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 3, 2019