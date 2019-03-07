|
Mr. Roosevelt Landrum, age 75, of Athens, GA, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019.
Roosevelt was born on October 6, 1943. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr.
Grandford Landrum and Mrs. Annie Mae Landrum. He was the grandson of the late Mr. Allen
Royal and Mrs. Lizzie Barnett Royal. Roosevelt enjoyed music and in the earlier years of his
life, he could be seen walking in downtown Athens with his music box around the original
Georgia Theatre and the old A&A Bakery. He was a beautiful spirit and will be remembered for
his lovely smile. Roosevelt spent the last years of his life at the Grandview Nursing Home,
where he had a community of friends with the staff and residents of the facility. He is survived
by many relatives and friends. Cremation services are entrusted to the Gardenview Funeral
Chapel and his remains will be interred at East Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 7, 2019