Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Resources
Roosevelt Landrum


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roosevelt Landrum Obituary
Mr. Roosevelt Landrum, age 75, of Athens, GA, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019.

Roosevelt was born on October 6, 1943. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr.

Grandford Landrum and Mrs. Annie Mae Landrum. He was the grandson of the late Mr. Allen

Royal and Mrs. Lizzie Barnett Royal. Roosevelt enjoyed music and in the earlier years of his

life, he could be seen walking in downtown Athens with his music box around the original

Georgia Theatre and the old A&A Bakery. He was a beautiful spirit and will be remembered for

his lovely smile. Roosevelt spent the last years of his life at the Grandview Nursing Home,

where he had a community of friends with the staff and residents of the facility. He is survived

by many relatives and friends. Cremation services are entrusted to the Gardenview Funeral

Chapel and his remains will be interred at East Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
