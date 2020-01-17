|
|
1942 - 2020 Rosa A Johnson, age 77, of Athens, GA passed January 12, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1931 Old West Broad St., with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing, Friday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: four children, Brenda (Ellis) Ballard, Alvin Johnson, Pamela (Norman) Haynes-Clark and Tommy (Nicole) Johnson; grandson raised in home, Tyson Johnson; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one brother, William (Jean) Hector; seven sisters, Josie Lee Williams, Lillian Foster, Georgia M. Johnson, Cordelia Laster, Julia Handy, Bessie(Clifton) H. Freeman and Sarah F. Johnson and one aunt, Clara Hector.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 17, 2020