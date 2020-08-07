1/1
Rosa Bell Dunn Richardson
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Ms.Rosa Bell Dunn Richardson age, 72 of Athens GA passed on Saturday August 1,2020

A public viewing will be held on Friday August 7, 2020 from 12 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral Chapel and from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the New Dorsey Tabernacle Baptist Church ,135 Mulberry St. in Athens.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday August 8,2020 from the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Rosa Bell Survivors Include, one daughter; Rebecca Richardson; sons , Kenneth (Hope) Richardson and Torrence(Brandi)Dunn; six grandchildren, three raised in the home; Sharod Richardson, Travis (Temekea)Richardson Michael Richardson, Sharmane Richardson,Torrence Dunn and Xavier Dunn; sister's: Gloria Cannon, Diane Dunn and Linda Davis, one brother, James Davis, Eleven great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Viewing
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
AUG
7
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
New Dorsey Tabernacle Baptist Church
AUG
8
Graveside service
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 5, 2020
Remembering your wonderful spirit.
YVONNE DAVENPORT
