Ms.Rosa Bell Dunn Richardson age, 72 of Athens GA passed on Saturday August 1,2020
A public viewing will be held on Friday August 7, 2020 from 12 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral Chapel and from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the New Dorsey Tabernacle Baptist Church ,135 Mulberry St. in Athens.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday August 8,2020 from the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Rosa Bell Survivors Include, one daughter; Rebecca Richardson; sons , Kenneth (Hope) Richardson and Torrence(Brandi)Dunn; six grandchildren, three raised in the home; Sharod Richardson, Travis (Temekea)Richardson Michael Richardson, Sharmane Richardson,Torrence Dunn and Xavier Dunn; sister's: Gloria Cannon, Diane Dunn and Linda Davis, one brother, James Davis, Eleven great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.
