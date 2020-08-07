Ms.Rosa Bell Dunn Richardson age, 72 of Athens GA passed on Saturday August 1,2020A public viewing will be held on Friday August 7, 2020 from 12 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral Chapel and from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the New Dorsey Tabernacle Baptist Church ,135 Mulberry St. in Athens.Graveside services will be held on Saturday August 8,2020 from the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.Rosa Bell Survivors Include, one daughter; Rebecca Richardson; sons , Kenneth (Hope) Richardson and Torrence(Brandi)Dunn; six grandchildren, three raised in the home; Sharod Richardson, Travis (Temekea)Richardson Michael Richardson, Sharmane Richardson,Torrence Dunn and Xavier Dunn; sister's: Gloria Cannon, Diane Dunn and Linda Davis, one brother, James Davis, Eleven great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements