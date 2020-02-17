Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Rosa Dora Jean Pearson


1979 - 2020
Rosa Dora Jean Pearson Obituary
1979 - 2020 Rosa D. Pearson, age 40, of Athens, GA passed February 13, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Mt. Sanai Baptist Church, 5365 Atlanta Hwy, with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing, Tuesday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: her children, Destiny Brianna Spratlin and Brittany Revella Spratlin; mother, Martha Jean Pearson; siblings, Carolyn Pearson Mayfield, Cassandra Pearson, Charlene Pearson, Myrtis Stevens, Candie Stevens, Charles Pearson, Jr. and Charles Collins.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
