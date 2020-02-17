|
1979 - 2020 Rosa D. Pearson, age 40, of Athens, GA passed February 13, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Mt. Sanai Baptist Church, 5365 Atlanta Hwy, with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing, Tuesday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: her children, Destiny Brianna Spratlin and Brittany Revella Spratlin; mother, Martha Jean Pearson; siblings, Carolyn Pearson Mayfield, Cassandra Pearson, Charlene Pearson, Myrtis Stevens, Candie Stevens, Charles Pearson, Jr. and Charles Collins.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020