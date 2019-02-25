Home

Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Living Waters Christian Fellowship
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Living Waters Christian Fellowship
Rosa Lee Barnes


Rosa Lee Barnes Obituary
Rosa Lee Barnes, age 68, of Athens, passed on February 20,2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Living Waters Christian Fellowship, interment at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation, Tuesday, 1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.

Survivors include: three daughters, Angela, Stephanie, and Xernona Berry; son, Prince Barnes, Jr.; two sisters, Pearly and Marie Berry; fourteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
