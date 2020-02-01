|
|
1934 - 2020 Mrs. Rosa Mae Echols, 85, 0f Athens, died January 28, 2020.
A viewing will be Saturday, February 01, 2020 from 1-7 PM.
The funeral service will be Sunday, February 02, 2020 at 2:00 PM at New Bethlehem Baptist Church. Interment in the church cemetery.
Survivors include her daughters, Carolyn Cornelius, Sandra Echols and Marilyn Echols; siblings, Jessie Bell Johnson, Robert Foote, Mildred Scott and Harvey Foote; 7 grandchildren and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 1, 2020