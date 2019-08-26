|
|
1919 - 2019 Just two months shy of her 100th birthday, Rosa Mae Harper, entered into eternal rest on August 25, 2019. Having been born and raised in Madison County she was a daughter of Johnny B. and Nellie Smith Lindsey. She was preceded in death by sisters Annie Lou Huff, Betty Jean Coile and brother J. Richard Lindsey. She is survived by one sister Rachel Gooch of Laurens, SC, one nephew and several nieces. Mrs. Harper was a member of Colbert Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 1PM at Colbert Cemetery with Rev. Brad Wilson Officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 until 12:30 at the funeral home prior to the service. The family wishes to thank the staff and hospice personnel at Pruitt Health Care the Oaks in Athens, GA. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019