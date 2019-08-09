Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Rosa Nell Blair


1938 - 2019
Rosa Nell Blair Obituary
1938 - 2019 Rosa Nell Blair, age 81, of Athens, GA passed August 6, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in Summer Hill Baptist Church cemetery, Jefferson, GA. Public viewing on Saturday from 12 noon until the hour of service.

Survivors include: a daughter, Rhonda Pierce; devoted sisters, Pearlie Graham and Americus Johnson; sisters-in-law, Lutrell Sims and Lucy Ella Blair and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
