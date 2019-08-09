|
|
1938 - 2019 Rosa Nell Blair, age 81, of Athens, GA passed August 6, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in Summer Hill Baptist Church cemetery, Jefferson, GA. Public viewing on Saturday from 12 noon until the hour of service.
Survivors include: a daughter, Rhonda Pierce; devoted sisters, Pearlie Graham and Americus Johnson; sisters-in-law, Lutrell Sims and Lucy Ella Blair and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 9, 2019