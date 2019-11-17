Home

WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Springfield Baptist Church
Athens, GA
View Map
Rosa Nell Howard Obituary
1911 - 2019 Mother Rosa Nell Howard, 108 of Athens, a native of Wilkes County, began her eternal journey Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Mother Howard was Athens-Clarke County's oldest residence.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Andrea (Keith) Wilson; great-granddaughter Gabrielle; special friends and family members who would visit her regularly, many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Monday, November, 18, 2019 at Springfield Baptist Church Athens. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. The viewing will be held 1-7PM, Sunday at the funeral home.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 17, 2019
