1911 - 2019 Mother Rosa Nell Howard, 108 of Athens, a native of Wilkes County, began her eternal journey Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Mother Howard was Athens-Clarke County's oldest residence.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Andrea (Keith) Wilson; great-granddaughter Gabrielle; special friends and family members who would visit her regularly, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Monday, November, 18, 2019 at Springfield Baptist Church Athens. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. The viewing will be held 1-7PM, Sunday at the funeral home.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 17, 2019