Rose Marie "Ree" Haley DeAngelis, born to William Harris Haley and Ruby Ginn Haley on June 26, 1937 in Dewy Rose Georgia, passed away on Friday, September 11th, 2020.
Rose Marie grew up in Elberton, Georgia, and was a graduate of Elbert County High School. She then attended The Georgia Teachers College in Savannah, Georgia. It was in Savannah where she met her future husband Ed DeAngelis. Rosie and Ed were married on July 24th, 1964, at the Chatham County Courthouse, by a blind judge, and the only witness to the ceremony was the judge's seeing eye dog. Rosie and Ed then began a series of small adventures that led them to Cedar Island, North Carolina, where their daughter Gina was born. After a few years, they relocated to Athens, and Rosie continued her teaching career at Winterville Elementary School, where she taught until her retirement in 1992. Rosie directly impacted the lives of many hundreds of children as their teacher, and her influence and inspiration has continued to ripple through the generations. Rosie lived a very fulfilling life, and she leaves behind a legacy of love and happiness.
She is survived by her husband, Edward DeAngelis, her daughter, Gina Carroll & her husband Tracy, her grandchildren, Ryan & Dylan Carroll, and her brother John Haley & his wife Nita.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 20, at Lord and Stephens West Chapel at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home the evening before.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rose's memory to the Athens Area Humane Society or your favorite animal charity.
