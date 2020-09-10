1/
Roxann "Roxi" Dean
1970 - 2020
Roxann "Roxi" Dean passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Roxi was daughter of David and Linda Dean of Watkinsville Ga. She is survived by her Sister and brother in law, Dana and Ted Gibson, of Suwanee GA and niece Chase Gibson of Johns Creek and Avery Gibson of Athens.

Roxi's heart belonged to Clemson and she wore school colors whenever Clemson was playing Football, Basketball or Baseball. A cherished Aunt, Sister, Daughter and friend to all that knew her. She loved her nieces to the moon and back.

Visitation will be held on Saturday September 12, from 1:00p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, West with a private memorial service to follow. Due to Covid restrictions, attendance will be limited to 50.

In celebration of Roxi's life we'd love to see everyone in orange or purple.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association or St Mary's Hospice House in Athen, GA.

Lord & Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Lord and Stephens, West
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
