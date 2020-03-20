|
|
1944 - 2020 Mr. Roy C. Williams, 76, passed away on March 11 at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.
He was the son of the late Hubert and Bernice Williams of Athens.
He was survived by two daughters, Jackie Ginn and Sheila Williams, both of Athens; three brothers, Larry Williams of Athens, Ray Williams of Jefferson and Herb Williams of Kentucky; two sisters, Irene Maddox of Jefferson and Jerlene G. Bratcher of Athens; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.
Mr. Williams was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 20, 2020