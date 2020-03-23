|
|
1939 - 2020 Roy Cecil Nation, 80, husband of Shirley Thornton Nation, died Sunday March 22, 2020. Born in Crawford, GA, he was the son of the late W. Walter Nation and Margie Martin Nation. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Inez Rogers. Roy was a retired electrician having worked at Roberts Electric and Hunt Electric.
In addition to his wife, survivors include one son; T. Shawn Nation of Watkinsville; siblings: Betty Bullock of Hull, Herman Nation of Colbert; grandson: Spencer Nation of Watkinsville: uncles; John Wyatt Martin of Carrollton, TX and Claude Irwin Nation of Crawford.
A private graveside will be held for the immediate family at Welcome Avenue Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Word of Life Congregational Holiness Church.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020