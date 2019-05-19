|
|
Rev. Roy Felix Major, 87, husband of Theresa Dodson Major, died Thursday, May 16, 2019. Born in Piedmont, SC, he was the son of the late Waymon Perry Major and Etta Fleming Major. His daughter Lisa Major Elders preceded him in death in 2016. Roy retired in 1997 after serving as a minister for 40 years with the North Georgia Conference, having served in numerous churches from Augusta to Hiawassee with his last church being Chicopee United Methodist Church in Gainesville. Following his retirement, he was the chaplain at Magnolia Estates Assisted Living for 16 years. Survivors in addition to his wife include one son: Sidney (Gail) Major of Commerce; son in law: Larry Elders of Texas; sister: Lois Major Ford of Arizona; grandchildren: Zach Elders, Sarah (Andrew) Bailey and Jesse Major and on great grandchild: Jordan Erin Bailey. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11AM at Watkinsville First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Steve Dodson, Rev. Dr. Malone Dodson and Rev. Emily Whiten officiating. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Watkinsville First United Methodist Church or the . Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstepehns.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 19, 2019