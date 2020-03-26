|
1966 - 2020 Mr. Roy Joe Brown, age 53, of Columbus, Indiana passed on March 13, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Tanya Brown; sons, Reginald Brown, Roderick Brown, Mondreco Brown, Tevin Brown; daughters, Santana Harper, Andrea Bush, Kiara Brown, Brandy Willard; brothers, Ronnie Brown, Randy Brown, Mark Brown, Paul Brown, David Brown; sister, Tonya Brown; 26 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held Friday, March 27, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 26, 2020