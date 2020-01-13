|
|
1926 - 2020 Ruby Thomas Hodgson 93, of Athens, went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020, just a few days shy of her 94th birthday. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Ruby was the daughter of the late John and Decie Barber Thomas, born January 20, 1926 in Sanford, NC. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold "Doc" Bishop Hodgson, Jr. and her daughter, Joyce Lynn Hodgson Duke; brothers, Fred Thomas, Harry Thomas, Pat Thomas, Joe Thomas and Bill Thomas; and sisters, Mildred Bowers and Dorothy Hunter.
She is survived by her son, Harold Bishop "Hal" Hodgson, III (wife Gisela) of Bishop; granddaughter, Sara Hodgson Roper of Tucker; grandson, Harold "Beau" Bishop Hodgson, IV (wife Jamie) of Bishop; granddaughter, Cynthia Hodgson LeMaster (husband Dallas) of Rocky Ford; great-grandchildren, Reagan Roper, Colton LeMaster, and Calli LeMaster; sister, Margie Murcheson; brother, John Thomas; nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to caregivers, Adeanna Evans, Carol Griffin and devoted staff of Magnolia Estates Senior Living.
In the early years, Mrs. Hodgson worked as a clerk in the Identification Division of the FBI under Director J. Edgar Hoover. She met her husband in Washington, DC and after their marriage moved to Athens. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was affectionately known as "Miz" Ruby. She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church where she was active in the Presbyterian Women's Circle and The Mellows. She was active in several service organizations within the community, was influential in the Beechwood Garden Club and was oftentimes found helping Harold in Hodgson's Pharmacy. Ruby was an avid Georgia fan, attending almost every football game, home and away, during her younger years. She also enjoyed following the Georgia Gym Dawgs and the North Carolina Tar Heels. She enjoyed traveling with her family, driving across the U.S. with Mr. Hodgson in their motorhome.
She is most remembered for her love of bowling. Ruby was a charter member, past President, Sergeant at Arms and a Life Member of the American Women's Bowling Association (AWBA) and served as a State Director. She helped to charter the Athens Junior Bowlers Association and ran it for 10 years. She was known for the enthusiasm she shared with the Junior Bowlers. On April 5, 1998, Ruby was the first person inducted into the AWBA Hall of Fame. She was inducted into the Georgia Bowlers Hall of Fame in August 2011.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 16 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 16 at 2 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Margaret Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Oconee Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia, P.O. Box 49309, Athens, GA 30604 or Kindred Hospice, 855 Gaines School Road, Suite G, Athens, GA 30605.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020