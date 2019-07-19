Home

Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA
Rufus Daniel Howard


1959 - 2019
Rufus Daniel Howard Obituary
Rufus Daniel Howard 1959 - 2019 Mr. Rufus Daniel Howard, age 60, of Augusta, Ga. passed on July 15, 2019.

Survivors include his son, Waji R. Howard; daughter, Plashetta Howard; brothers, Amos Howard, Jr., Nathaniel Howard; sisters, Barbara Fleming, Emma Griffith, Alma Jennings, Paulsey Howard, Renee Howard; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, July 20, 2019 from the Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview, with interment in the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 12:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Friday, July 19, 2019 at the funeral home. Family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 19, 2019
