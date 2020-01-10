|
1945 - 2019 Mr. Rufus Faust, Sr., 74, of Atlanta, GA passed away on December 30, 2019. Survivors include his children, Rufus Faust, Jr., Regina Faust, Angela and Andrea Wallace, Stephanie McEachin, Madison Canup, four sisters, one brother, a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Faust will be 2:30 P.M., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at The Chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home with interment at Fork Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Public Viewing, Friday, from 2:00 P.M. -7:00 P.M., at Batts & Bridges. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 10, 2020