Home

POWERED BY

Services
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:30 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Resources
More Obituaries for Rufus Faust
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rufus Faust Sr.


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rufus Faust Sr. Obituary
1945 - 2019 Mr. Rufus Faust, Sr., 74, of Atlanta, GA passed away on December 30, 2019. Survivors include his children, Rufus Faust, Jr., Regina Faust, Angela and Andrea Wallace, Stephanie McEachin, Madison Canup, four sisters, one brother, a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Faust will be 2:30 P.M., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at The Chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home with interment at Fork Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Public Viewing, Friday, from 2:00 P.M. -7:00 P.M., at Batts & Bridges. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rufus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -