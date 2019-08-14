|
|
1930 - 2019 Nannie Ruth Edge Brannen, wife of the late Stephen J. Brannen, died Sunday, August 11, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Lester Edge and Eunice Johnson Edge and sister to the late James Edge, Mary Alice King, Lafayette Edge, Owen Edge, and Lamar Edge.
Born in Doerun, Georgia, she lived her adult life in Athens and Watkinsville, Georgia. She was a homemaker who devoted her life to her family. She was a long-time member of Green Acres Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Rita Brannen and Caroline Brannen; one granddaughter, Tanya Phillips; four great-grandchildren, Reagan Phillips, Luke Phillips, Reese Phillips, and Lindy Phillips; and a number of nieces and a nephew.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lord and Stephens West Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Edwards officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Donations in her memory may be made to Oconee County Fire Rescue, P. O. Box 732, Watkinsville, GA 30677.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, WEST, Watkinsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 14, 2019